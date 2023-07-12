The Las Vegas Raiders have often been a franchise with a great deal of buzz surrounding them at all times. From the ‘Just Win Baby' Raiders of Al Davis to the Rich Gannon and Jerry Rice led teams of the past, the Raiders have often been in the spotlight.

Now the team is entering the 2023 season without a ton of hype for a change. Jimmy Garoppolo has arrived to replace Derek Carr and a talented draft class led by former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has arrived.

The team still needs to make cuts before training camp and these are the best three candidates. The Raiders are facing a major salary cap headache according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite these concerns, Mayer and company seem ready to put in work as the 2023 season draws near. Mayer had a two-word tweet along with a phone on Tuesday that has Raiders fans fired up. Many felt that Mayer was the most talented tight end in the draft and worthy of a top 10-15 pick before he slid to the Raiders in the second round.

Undeterred, the former Notre Dame star appears ready to take names.

“I am NOT a Raider Fan per se BUT I will be getting a Raiders Michael Mayer Jersey and YOU WILL be on my Fantasy Team! Notre Dame TE U!!” one fan said in response.

“Do GREAT THINGS MICHAEL MAYER, ND NATION

“Behind you! GO IRISH!””

“Dude set a record in Allegiant Stadium before he was even a Raider. Raider nation better be ready,” another Notre Dame turned Raiders fan said on NFL Twitter.

Mayer is 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds. He had 809 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Irish. For Raiders fans, the hope is that his success translates, and quickly, to the next level with Garopollo at the controls.