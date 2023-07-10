Where are the Las Vegas Raiders headed in the next few years? It does seem like their goal is to compete for a Super Bowl this season and in the coming years. However, their moves have not been… ground-breaking, to say the least. Replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo and signing players like Jakobi Meyers aren't exactly moves that scream “title contender” to most teams. Unfortunately, their woes might only get worse from here on out. An analysis by PFF of NFL teams; “cap health” pegs the Raiders near the bottom of the league.

“The Raiders are pulling in two different directions from a roster construction standpoint, recouping a grand total of a compensatory third-round pick after moving on from quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller in the same offseason. Las Vegas is also dead last in active draft capital and has the fifth-oldest roster, so an incomplete group doesn’t seem to have a ton of upward mobility in the near future.”

Why are the Raiders ranked so low in this system? Well, it has something to do with the players on their roster. Las Vegas has a lot of talent, but most (if not all) of their core players are off of their rookie contracts. That means that in a few years, a lot of these contracts could end up being bad if they don't age well. Las Vegas also doesn't have a shining core like some other teams. Davante Adams is their crown jewel, but aside from him, the rest of the Raiders look disappointing.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raiders' young players are also not exactly the best and brightest of their squad. Las Vegas' draft reputation is abysmal, and the few first-round picks they've had haven't panned out yet. That's the biggest reason why the team ranks so low in this metric.

Las Vegas will be looking to compete in what will likely be an extremely competitive AFC West. The Chiefs are the favorites, per usual. The Chargers, if they can get out of their own way, could also be in the mix. The Broncos have nowhere to go but up after their disastrous 2022 season. Can the Raiders make the most of their slightly open window and fight their way out of this hellish division?