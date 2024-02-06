Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby receives high praise from former NFL player Will Compton in recent podcast.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has continued to improve every he's been in the league. He's been overshadowed and outcasted because of issues off the field, but the tape doesn't lie. Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, leading the Raiders unit for the past few years. Former NFL player Will Compton spoke on Crosby's impact on the Pat McAfee show, giving praise to the Raiders star.

“Maxx Crosby is the absolute best and he always wants to chase that extra one percent that guys are obsessed with chasing every offseason,” said Compton, via X.

Crosby is in consideration for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, being a finalist with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. He was a force for the Raiders defensive line all season, producing 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 55 tackles in 2023. Las Vegas' defensive end was also amongst the league leaders in quarterback pressures and QB hits. At 26 years old he's right in the prime of his NFL career, establishing himself as one of the biggest game wreckers on the gridiron.

The Raiders are headed in the right direction under head coach Antonio Pierce and Crosby will continue to be a building block on their way up the NFL ladder. Compton continued on his approval of Crosby, stating “He's got all the intangibles and the motor that he has blows my mind.” Crosby seems to be getting better every week he's on the field, with his football IQ finally merging with his brute force and athleticism.