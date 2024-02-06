The Raiders are hoping for a big season with new coach Antonio Pierce.

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a better season under new coach Antonio Pierce in 2024-2025. For now, they'll have to be content watching their AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs take on the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

A new offensive coordinator for Sin City's team was discussed after Kliff Kingsbury headed for Washington. The team mourned the passing of Carl Weathers, who played for them in the early 70s.

With Raiders fans anxious for a winner, receiver Jakobi Meyers stepped up to the plate on Monday to discuss his thoughts on the team going forward, and why its new head man is the man to lead Las Vegas's turnaround.

Raiders' Hopes for a Better Season

The Raiders finished 8-9 last season but played brilliantly down the stretch.

Defensive Player of the Year candidate Maxx Crosby's team seemed to feed off of his maniacal energy as the Raiders finished the season with their dignity and positivity intact.

Vegas won three of its last four games, providing hope for a Raiders resurgence next season.

Meyers Speaks on Pierce's Impact

For next season, the Raiders receiver Meyers is expecting big things from Coach Pierce and the rest of the squad.

“It didn’t feel right,” Meyers said about life before Pierce, alongside the Raiders' quarterback Aidan O'Connell in an interview with PFT Live.

“Once we got on the same page, it was night and day.”

He lauded Pierce's coaching abilities as part of the chat.

“It’s fun. He really let us be ourselves,” Meyers said. “Guys can go out there and enjoy the game a little more.”