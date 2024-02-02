The Raiders acquire a new assistant coach after hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason after choosing to keep Antonio Pierce as the head coach. They made a splash hire at offensive coordinator after reeling in Kliff Kingsbury as the new offensive coordinator. After all that, the franchise has made another head-turning coaching hire.

Vegas is hiring former running back of the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, DeShaun Foster, as an assistant, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Foster was most recently an assistant coach for Chip Kelly at UCLA. He's been with the Bruins for over a decade.

“The Raiders are hiring former Panthers and 49ers RB DeShaun Foster as their RBs coach, sources say. So while Vegas didn't hire UCLA's Chip Kelly as OC, the team is nabbing one of his Bruins assistants. Foster's been at UCLA all but one year since 2012. Now an NFL coach.”

Foster served as a running backs coach for UCLA between 2017-2023. He has plenty of experience with the position, especially after playing the NFL for six years. This is a smart hire for the Raiders considering the ground game ranked 30th in the league in the 2023 season. Foster could be the missing link to get the rushing attack back on track.

Josh Jacobs is due to hit free agency this offseason. So, it'll be interesting to see what the Raiders do. They could re-sign him, however, the league hasn't been favorable to running backs when it comes to contract negotiations. As of now, Zamir White is at the top of the depth chart for the running back position.