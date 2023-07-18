Josh Jacobs, the NFL lead rusher last season and first-team All-Pro selection for the Las Vegas Raiders, has chosen to abstain from the team's training camp due to not reaching a long-term deal. Jacobs has become one of what will likely be multiple casualties in a fading running market where teams are refusing to offer big money contracts to players of the position. Last year's rushing champ will now seemingly sit back and wait, hoping for a better offer from the Raiders, or else he'll be sitting at home.

However, this situation has inadvertently created an opportune scenario for others on the Raiders squad heading into this season, most notably Jacob's backups.

Zamir White and Brittain Brown

To say that Jacobs carried the load at running back last season is a huge understatement. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel put the ball in Jacobs hands a whopping 340 times. The next closest? Former quarterback Derek Carr with 24. After that were running backs Zamir White and Brandon Bolden, tied with 17.

Bolden has mostly spent time on special teams and will likely be looking to play that role again this season. White, however, could be in line for a breakout season if Jacobs refuses to play. But he won't be the only one, though, as with most teams now there's often a running back by committee. Enter Brittain Brown.

During his rookie year, White had a limited role, recording only 17 carries for 70 yards in 14 games. Brittain Brown saw even less time and only appeared in six games.

Both White and Brown showcased their talents as impressive college football players, though. Brown, who played for Duke and UCLA, totaled 2,715 yards from the line of scrimmage and scored 23 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the former Georgia Bulldog White, amassed for 2,175 yards from the line of scrimmage and found the end zone 25 times.

Zamir White and Brittain Brown have a perfect opportunity

The on-going contract disputes between the Raiders and Jacobs has presented White and Brown with a chance to prove themselves as capable running backs in the NFL now, with the hope of replicating their college careers. But replacing Jacobs 1,653 rushing yards over 340 attempts will be nothing short of a feat, so both second-year backs will have their work cut out for them as they take on a new workload.

That's why the Raiders coaching staff is presenting them with prime opportunities now, by giving them lots of reps during training camp to let them grow at the position.

“We always talk about your role is what you make it, and I think there’s there hasn’t been a greater opportunity than the one in the running back room for those young players like Zamir and Brittain,” Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said, per The Athletic. “So, they’ve gotten a lot of reps, they’ve gotten a lot of exposure, they’ve learned a lot, so there’s no hiding anymore.

“The young players, they sometimes need to learn how to fail to succeed, and I think it’s really what you’re seeing. And look, I’m not saying Zamir and Brittain go out there and mess up every play, I’m not saying that at all, but look just like you (when) you do anything new, you go out there and you learn from your mistakes. And being able to do that and fix their mistakes I think is what they’re able to do this spring and they’re doing a great job of that.”

A new look Raiders offense

With Jacobs absence, White and Brown have now been thrust into the spotlight. They'll be asked to help facilitate an offense with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the former San Francisco 49er now will lead the team behind center. It will no doubt be an intriguing second year for head coach McDaniels as the Raiders attempt to find their way on offense with Jacobs' absence.