The Las Vegas Raiders did a lot in the NFL Draft to get star tight end Michael Mayer. Josh McDaniel's squad traded all the way up to the 35th overall pick to acquire the rookie out of Notre Dame football. But, as most rookies would have it, he would get his welcome-to-the-league moment. It all happened because of Maxx Crosby and the whole team got to see the TE stumble quite a lot.

Josh McDaniels knows a thing or two about keeping his players in top condition. The Raiders head coach thought that it would just be an ordinary day at practice. But, he was proven wrong as Maxx Crosby would take his physicality against Michael Mayer to a massively different level. The pass-rusher just did not take it easy on the rookie and it left Mayer with an encouraging tone after practice. The former Notre Dame football star unveiled his feelings on the matter, via Mark Anderson of AP News.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I got embarrassed. That was definitely my ‘welcome to the NFL' moment,” the rookie declared.

This caught the eye of McDaniels and he gave the kid his flowers after numerous tries against Crobsy, “He had an experience (with Crosby) that some would call fun, some would call educational, some would call not-so-good. But that’s part of the NFL. I’d rather it happen in a practice than a game.”

He outlined what he liked about the Raiders rookie's mentality, ” I thought his response that day was really good. Didn’t let it get him down, didn’t walk around with his head down.”