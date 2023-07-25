Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' first three draft picks aren't ready for the start of training camp. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave injury updates for Tyree Wilson and Byron Young on Tuesday, though it's not exactly clear when either player will be ready to make his NFL debut.

No. 7 overall draft pick Tyree Wilson is on the non-football injury list at the start of Raiders training camp. Byron Young, whom Las Vegas took with the No. 70 selection, is on the Physically Unable to Perform list. McDaniels said that Wilson is coming along from his foot injury but doesn't have a timeline for his return, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur. Young will be back on the field “soon enough,” according to McDaniels.

When the Raiders drafted Wilson, they knew that he might not be ready to start playing right away. The defensive end saw his final season with Texas Tech end prematurely because of the foot injury he suffered in November.

Young's status is more of a mystery. The defensive tackle has an undisclosed injury that is keeping him off the field. McDaniels told reporters that Young is doing “all he can” to return and play for the Raiders.

Injuries have highlighted the Raiders' offseason. After Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas, it was reported that the quarterback would not have passed his physical because of a foot injury that required surgery. A waiver was added to Garoppolo's contract, allowing the deal to be completed.

Months after surgery, Garoppolo passed his physical ahead of training camp.