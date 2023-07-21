Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson is now officially on the non-football injury list heading into Raiders training camp. Before Raiders Nation panics, though, this is a standard move that makes sense for the player and the team.

At the end of Wilson’s career at Texas Tech, the big pass rusher suffered a foot injury that ended his final college season after 10 games and required two different surgeries. After the draft, the Raiders had their star rookie in meetings and working out, but Wilson didn’t participate in any offseason on-field activities.

Now, Wilson will start Raiders training camp on the non-football injury list, meaning he will count against the team’s roster count and can return at any time during camp. This is a much better list to be on for Wilson than the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would keep him out for at least six games.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The non-football injury list is for any player hurt away from official team activities, including rookies injured in college.

This latest Tyree Wilson injury update seems to be just a cautious move by the Raiders with their prized No. 7 pick. By all accounts and in all interviews on the subject, Wilson has said his foot feels great and he hopes to be back in action soon. So, despite this designation, Raiders fans should get their first glimpse of Wilson chasing quarterbacks around early in this preseason.

And that's great news for Las Vegas, as the team finished 30th in sacks last season. Wilson, with 14.0 sacks in his last two seasons should help the Raiders raise that ranking in 2023.