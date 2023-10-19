Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play this Sunday's game on the road against the Chicago Bears due to his back injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered his back injury during the Raiders' win over the New England Patriots last week, and he was seen getting in an ambulance to be transported during the game. Brian Hoyer finished the game for the Raiders and Josh McDaniels, doing just enough to get the win and move to 3-3.

The Raiders are winners of two straight games after starting the season 1-3. The wins came against the Green Bay Packers, then last week against the Patriots.

This is not the first time Garoppolo will miss a game this season due to injury. He missed the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the year. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell started that game and struggled with turnovers, drawing some critical comments from Josh McDaniels. Based on last week's game, it seems that the Raiders might go with Brian Hoyer this week.

Hoyer has prior experience with McDaniels from their days with the Patriots. It will be worth monitoring reports to see who is officially named the starter against the Bears.

The Bears could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields as well. Backup Tyson Bagent would be in line to get the start.

Even without Garoppolo, many expect the Raiders to pick up another win and move to 4-3. It would be a good spot to be heading into a tough game the next week on the road agains the Detroit Lions.