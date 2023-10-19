Unofficially, Tom Brady has “owned” the Raiders franchise for quite some time. You could probably make the case that Brady began accumulating shares ever since the Patriots prevailed over the then Oakland Raiders in the infamous “Tuck Rule” game. From that point on, Brady went 5-1 against the Raiders, per Stat Muse, posting a bonkers 12 touchdown to zero interception ratio, nearly 275 yards per game, and a 107.8 Passer Rating, a mark that's better than Tua Tagovailoa's league-best 105.5 Passer Rating last season.

Tom Brady expressed interest in formally becoming a minority owner of the Raiders back in May, but the process of making that official has taken quite some time due to a number of snafu's preventing the acquisition. Earlier in the week, the NFL's quarterly owner's meeting took place and the topic of Brady's ownership pursuit was supposed to be a topic on the table. Yet, it was not discussed.

“No, we never talked about that,” Colts owner Jim Irsay shared, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo.com (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). There are no shortage of potential reasons why Tom Brady's purchase of Las Vegas Raiders shares may be at an impasse, but it seems the biggest points of contention are the price which Brady is going to pay, and whether or not Brady's contract with Fox provides some sort of conflict of interest.

The good news for Tom Brady: there are only two teams in the entire league that Brady didn't finish with an above .500 record against (the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers), per Logan Reardon of NBC Sports Boston. That means there are 30 other teams that Brady could unofficially claim he owns.