We have a Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 game scheduled against the Chicago Bears. The Raiders are coming off a hard-fought victory over the New England Patriots in Week 6. The Raiders will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Bears in Week 7. This game will be a crucial one for both teams. They look to improve their records and make a push for the playoffs. As the Raiders prepare to face the Bears, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders Lost in Week 6

The Raiders secured a hard-fought victory over the Patriots in Week 6, winning 21-17. The Raiders defense held the New England Patriots to 259 yards and got three sacks in the huge win. They had a major casualty, though. In the first half, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken to the hospital with a back injury. Coach Josh McDaniels said that the quarterback is okay, but his status against the Bears is unknown. If he doesn't go, journeyman Brian Hoyer will fill in.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders as they face the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Brian Hoyer Takes the Field

In the recent game against the Patriots, Brian Hoyer stepped in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who had a back injury. Recall that Hoyer completed six out of ten pass attempts for 102 yards, with no touchdowns or turnovers, contributing to the Raiders' Week 6 victory. Garoppolo's injury occurred when he went down awkwardly after a pass attempt in the second quarter. Unfortunately, he did not return after halftime and was taken to a local hospital for a back examination. If Garoppolo can't play in the next game, Hoyer should take the field and start, similar to Week 4 when rookie Aidan O'Connell was elevated from the practice squad. Don't get your hopes up, though. Hoyer won't exactly put up explosive numbers.

Adams Shines

In the recent game against the Patriots, Adams managed to secure two receptions out of five targets, gaining 29 yards. He attracted most of the opponent's coverage and had a less-than-ideal performance in terms of fantasy points. Furthermore, Adams took a hard hit from safety Jabrill Peppers. This led to an interception in the first half. Fortunately, he remained in the game after a medical examination. Recall that Adams was dealing with a shoulder injury heading into the game, but it seems he avoided a more severe injury. In the upcoming Week 7 game against the Bears, Adams will likely have backup quarterback Brian Hoyer throwing to him.

Take note as well that Adams reportedly participated in a limited practice on Wednesday. Although Adams had been managing a shoulder problem over the past few weeks, he played in the recent win against the Patriots without any injury designation and was on the field for 91 percent of the snaps. The limitations listed for Adams during Wednesday's practice were likely precautionary. As such, we expect him to suit up and put up 80-plus receiving yards in the upcoming game against the Bears.

Davante Adams catches his second touchdown of the night and trims the Steelers lead to one possession 👀 Can the Raiders comeback and win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6B81f37VXx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

Jacobs Has a Stellar Game

In the recent game against the Patriots, Josh Jacobs carried the ball 25 times. He gained 77 yards and also caught two of five targets for 16 yards. This marked the second consecutive week in which Jacobs received more than 20 carries. That said, he couldn't replicate his touchdown performance from the previous week. Despite his slow start to the season, Jacobs continues to be the workhorse for the Raiders. This is especially true since Garoppolo won't play against Chicago.

Having said that, Jacobs has been one of the less efficient running backs in the league this season. However, due to his heavy workload and the matchup against the Bears defense, we expect him to do well. The likelihood of Jacobs scoring a touchdown is increased by the matchup and the potential of playing with a backup quarterback. s

Raiders Survive

It's unlikely that Bears' quarterback Justin Fields will be able to play due to a right thumb injury. Meanwhile, the status of Raiders' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is uncertain following a back injury in Week 6. Despite the quiet 3-3 record this season for the Raiders, their defensive end Maxx Crosby is putting on a performance that makes him a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

We do anticipate a game with a low score, regardless of who takes the quarterback position. Now, Fields isn't exactly a superstar. However, if he's unavailable and rookie Tyson Bagent starts, Chicago could face difficulties against the resurgent Las Vegas defense. Yes, the Raiders have their own quarterback uncertainty, but they seem to possess more leadership and momentum than the home team. The Raiders may not be outstanding, but they should have enough in the tank to defeat the struggling Bears.

Looking Ahead

In the end, it appears the Raiders, despite not being exceptional, hold the upper hand against the struggling Bears. Sure, the Raiders face significant challenges with Garoppolo nursing a back injury and relying on another backup quarterback. The outcome of this game will likely depend on the ability of each team's defense to control the score, making it an intriguing matchup for football fans.