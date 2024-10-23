The Las Vegas Raiders executed a trade involving Davante Adams, sending the star wide receiver to the New York Jets, and one of his close friends, Maxx Crosby, spoke on his departure on his podcast.

“You know ‘Te is my twin, my brother,” Maxx Crosby said, on his podcast. “Regardless of how everything ended I still love him, that's my guy. I always wish him the best regardless of where he's at, we're locked in for life. I was at his daughter's birthday party a couple weeks ago. His family is like my family, and I know for him he wants to be the best at what he does, and he doesn't have the most time. So he made that decision; he's a grown man, and you've got to make decisions. So I wish him the best, I know he's in New York, he's back with Aaron, for me at the end of the day I want to see him succeed.”

Maxx Crosby has affirmed his loyalty to the Raiders, despite the frustrations as of late with the losing that the team has done. Davante Adams is one of the top receivers in the game, but one of the older ones, and there were questions regarding whether or not he fits the long-term vision for the franchise. Despite the losing record, the Jets are all in, so he is undoubtedly a fit there reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.

Despite a seemingly ugly exit with figures in the Raiders organization like head coach Antonio Pierce, Adams and Crosby are still on good terms.

Raiders looking to salvage season after Davante Adams trade

The Raiders have been without Adams for a while now due to an injury, and he was held out of games amid the trade request and talks. After all of that, the Raiders are 2-5 on the season heading into a game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

That is not an ideal situation. Las Vegas has some talent still, with players like Crosby and standout rookie tight end Brock Bowers on the roster as well. However, there are concerns at quarterback. The long-term solution simply is not on the roster. It will be a big task for Pierce to keep his team together and maximize wins, like he did down the stretch last year.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Pierce and the Raiders fare down the stretch this season.