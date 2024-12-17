Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the most authentic people within the NFL. He's not afraid to take responsibility or accountability for any shortcomings on the gridiron. However, he hasn't felt that being reciprocated from some coaches he's played for in the past. On the Let's Go Podcast, Crosby elaborated the player versus coach accountability within the league.



“Every coach is different,” Crosby said. “I’ve been around coaches who make a bad decision, and they walk up in front of the guys and say I messed up, that’s on me I’ll take it on the chin. If anybody asks, put that on me. I’ve also been around the opposite, a bad decision the guys are talking about it in the locker room like what the f**k are we doing? What are we possibly doing? Then, the coach doesn’t say anything about it and we’re like that motherf****r. I’ve definitely seen that before too.”

Crosby has played for his fair share of NFL head coaches. Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, and now with Antonio Pierce. Although the Pro Bowl defensive end didn't mention names, his point remains the same. For example, Crosby showed love to Gruden, his first Raiders head coach.

Maxx Crosby understands the Raiders' players vs coaching accountability

However, there have been some ugly turnouts in Sin City. When McDaniels took the job, there were questions of his leadership. Numerous reports indicated that he didn't like receiving criticism from players. Despite that, McDaniels wasn't afraid to dish it out. Although he was fired and replaced by Pierce, the Las Vegas star has seen both sides of the coin.

“As a leader of men, I feel that way as a player,” Crosby said. “If I mess up, there’s some plays that I miss a sack, I jump off sides or something like that. In my heart I won’t feel right unless I say something as much as it bothers me. I’ll always go to my teammates and say that’s 100% on me. I got you, I’ll get you back.



“As a coach that’s super important to be a leader of the guys. To be able to take accountability because if you’re always just the one dishing it out and telling people you got to do this but not being able to take accountability yourself, I feel like that’s a bad leader.”

Pierce is currently through a 2-12 season with the Raiders. While players have appreciated his approach, there might be more to the story. He would know that about as well as anybody, and isn't afraid to express it. Crosby gave one of his coaches a ‘love push' during their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the Raiders, they're hoping that the player and coaching accountability remains the same on both sides.