During the Raiders' 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, EDGE Maxx Crosby was seen shoving Las Vegas linebackers coach and run game coordinator Mike Caldwell. If viewed without understanding the context of their relationship, the shove looks malicious or out of frustration. But Crosby took to social media to clarify that it wasn't serious and that everybody needed to relax.

“Mike Caldwell Is My Guy. One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching. #RN4L”

Caldwell has been an NFL coach since 2008, working across the league for many teams. Most recently, he was the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator in 2022 & 2023. He was a 1993 third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns.

Raiders' defense limiting 2024 upside

Las Vegas has allowed 163 points this year, tied for fourth-most. Their negative-54 point differential is the fourth-worst in the league. The Raiders had no answers for what had been an anemic Steelers' offense in Week 6. Justin Fields passed for just 145 yards but the Steelers' ground game dominated. Najee Harris rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown while Fields contributed 59 rushing yards and two scores. The 100-yard performance for the first of the season for Harris.

Former New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick believes the Raiders are off-base for wanting so much in exchange for Davante Adams while on his Underdog Fantasy podcast.

“Not for a second-round pick, which supposedly is what they're asking for,” Belichick declared. “I don't see how anyone's going to give up a second-round pick for him. You'd have to think that this guy Adams is going to take us to the promised land, and he's going to put us over the hump this year because he's also got a big salary.”

With Adams likely gone via trade sooner rather than later, who else will be on the trading block? Crosby has continually pushed back on even the suggestion of being traded. After the Raiders' Week 5 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos, he wasn't having it, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“You know where I want to be,” Crosby said. “You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s**t tatted on my body. I don't want to go anywhere… it's just funny. You've got a lot of people that have a lot to say when they really don't know what's going on.”

In addition to Adams and Crosby, another trade block option that would attract considerable interest should Vegas start a fire sale is LT Kolton Miller, the Raiders' 2018 first-round pick.

The Raiders travel down I-15 to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20 at 4:05 p.m. EST.