Man, the Raiders' 2023 season really went up in smoke!

The 2023 NFL season has been a tumultuous journey for the Las Vegas Raiders. It ultimately culminated in their elimination from playoff contention. Despite starting the season with high expectations, the team's performance has been riddled with setbacks and disappointing outcomes. From challenges in their personnel signings to key injuries, the Raiders have encountered obstacles at every juncture. As we reflect on their season's letdown, it is crucial to scrutinize the individuals most accountable for the team's rollercoaster ride.

The Raiders' 2023 NFL Season

The Raiders' aspirations of playoff glory faded in Indianapolis with a 23-20 loss to the Colts. It marked the end of their 2023 playoff dreams. Despite recent victories over the Chargers and Chiefs, the reality set in that this team was never destined for the postseason. Of course, keep in mind that they did have a mid-season coaching change. The Raiders were led by head coach Josh McDaniels at the season's outset and later interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Even though they teased fans with glimpses of competitiveness against top NFL teams, the Raiders ultimately fell short.

Weeks 15 and 16 shone as the brightest moments of the season. These featured a franchise-record 63 points and a big win over the Chargers. However, the optimism surrounding a potential playoff berth was short-lived. The Raiders' offense proved ill-suited for the postseason. This was highlighted in their clash with the Colts this past week.

The frustration deepens when considering the numerous winnable games the Raiders let slip through their grasp during the season. Many one-score games could have tilted in their favor, altering the narrative we find ourselves in now. Now, the Raiders face the harsh reality of elimination. As such, there's no denying that certain people bear the lion's share of responsibility for the rocky path that defined their 2023 campaign.

Here we will look at the Las Vegas Raiders most to blame for their chaotic 2023 season after getting eliminated.

Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce assumed the interim coaching role for the Las Vegas Raiders. He guided them to a 4-4 record after their recent defeat. Despite the team's notable victories in the past two weeks, Pierce's grip on the role remains uncertain. The recent loss dealt a blow to the Raiders' playoff aspirations. It also raised questions about Pierce's ability to secure the head coaching position for 2024.

The disappointing end to the playoff hopes saw the Raiders outplayed and outcoached by an average Colts team. Despite possessing key elements for victory, such as time of possession, nearly 300 pass yards, a solid run game, and a robust defense, the team failed to piece them together effectively. Now, Pierce faces increased scrutiny as he aims to conclude the season on a positive note. It's safe to say Pierce did a better job than Josh McDaniel, but not by much.

The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment lasted only six games for the Raiders before he was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell. With a significant offseason contract, Garoppolo's future now hangs in the balance. This presents a conundrum for the Raiders' next general manager. The team may opt for a quarterback change under a new regime, with O'Connell showcasing promise. They may also trade Jimmy G for more assets. They could also go in a completely new direction with a completely new QB. Regardless of the decision, the Raiders must address Garoppolo's contractual commitments. Take note that a post-June 1 release potentially saves $13 million on the cap.

Aidan O'Connell

Speaking of O'Connell, his tenure as the Raiders' starting quarterback has been marked by inconsistency. The rookie showed both promise and struggles. The Week 17 game marked another challenging outing for O'Connell. His missed throws hindered the team's offensive progress. As the Raiders weigh their options for the future at quarterback, O'Connell's performance raises concerns about whether he can be THE GUY for this franchise.

Josh Jacobs was once a prominent name on the Raiders' depth chart. His 2023 season was forgettable, though. Now, he is a big name on the upcoming free agency list. He also faces uncertainty after a challenging season marred by injuries and inconsistent play. Despite being the NFL's premier running back when healthy, Jacobs' contract dispute and disappointing performance in recent months raise questions about his future. The Raiders' decision to retain Jacobs, potentially through the franchise tag, or let him explore free agency becomes a pivotal choice for the Raiders in the upcoming offseason.

OC Bo Hardegree

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree faces scrutiny as well after his dismal performance in Week 17. This was underscored by a questionable decision to implement an unsuccessful trick play on third and short. Despite overseeing an offense that averaged just over 22 points per game, Hardegree's decision-making could jeopardize his chances of securing the full-time offensive coordinator position. With the likelihood of changes in coaching staff next season, the Raiders may be in the market for a new offensive coordinator in the offseason. We could soon see the last of Hardegree in Las Vegas.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of the Las Vegas Raiders' tumultuous 2023 season, the organization finds itself at a crossroads. Antonio Pierce's interim coaching stint has been met with skepticism, while the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment has raised contractual dilemmas. The future of young quarterback Aidan O'Connell remains uncertain, and the questionable calls by interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree add another layer of complexity. As the Raiders navigate the offseason, crucial decisions must be made to shape the team's trajectory. The spotlight is on the front office to chart a course that not only addresses immediate challenges. They must also set the foundation for a more stable and competitive future. The road to redemption for the Raiders hinges on a cohesive vision and a commitment to building a team capable of reclaiming its position among the NFL's elite.