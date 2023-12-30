Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce has fans fired up — but he's also got the statistical turn around to prove he's worthy of the job.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a 4-3 record under interim head coach Antonio Pierce heading into a crucial Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the team's playoff chances are dwindling, the improvement of the team's defense has been tangible.

Check out some of the Raiders' defensive ranks since Pierce took over for fired head coach Josh McDaniels before Week 9 in early November.

The Raiders have notched the fewest defensive penalties (24) in the NFL since Week 9, scoring the most defensive touchdowns with four. They also rank sixth in the league with 13 takeaways in those six weeks.

The team's turnaround has led many to believe that Pierce should stay on as head coach of the Raiders heading into 2024.

“My resume is on the grass,” Pierce told reporters this week, per USA Today. “What do you want? I can put up a fancy presentation; I've seen that before. I can put up stats, I can put up my resume, but the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity. The worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day. I really take pride in growing each and every day to get better.”

“Hopefully [Raiders owner] Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team,” he continued, “[And] he sees the style and play that he wants from the Raiders, he sees a fan base that's behind us, he sees a building that loves coming to work and loves being here. And at the end of the day, we've got to win.”