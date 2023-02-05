As is becoming customary with each passing NFL offseason, the subject of Aaron Rodgers’ future has become an increasingly hot topic. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers just finished up a tough 2022 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs entirely, and once again, Rodgers’ future has become one of the main storylines throughout the entire league.

Rodgers would have to be traded by the Packers, but there are several teams that would likely be interested in swinging that deal, with one of them being the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers and his former top target Davante Adams, who now plays for the Raiders, have been fueling that speculation recently, and Rodgers’ latest comments on his future will only heat up the rumors that a move to Las Vegas could be in store for the star quarterback.

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

This is a very interesting comment from Rodgers because he seems to admit that his future is indeed up in the air this offseason. The Packers have been reluctant to get him help on offense, and there are rumblings that they may be ready to turn things over to Jordan Love. Rodgers acknowledges that he could be on the move, and seems to believe that many fans want him to head to the Raiders.

Given all the rumors that we have seen popping up as of late, it’s no surprise that the Raiders could end up being a top suitor for Rodgers. And two people who would likely be thrilled with that are Adams and Rodgers himself, as they would get to reunite after one season apart. The rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers likely won’t quiet down anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see if the Raiders make a push to land him this offseason.