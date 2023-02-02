Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is enjoying the early part of his offseason by spending time on the golf course. Taking part in the Pebble Beach Pro-AM on Thursday, Rodgers couldn’t avoid questions about his playing future, even when gearing up for his tee shot. PGA Tour analyst Colt Knost asked Rodgers about his playing future while he prepared to take his tee shot, and Rodgers had a perfect response, ruling out the possibility of landing with the 49ers, before launching a stunning shot just off the green.

Colt Knost asking the important questions when @AaronRodgers12 is on the tee 😂@ColtKnost | @attproampic.twitter.com/otbvihKoVj — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 2, 2023

When asked if he had “any news” to share, Rodgers hilariously told Knost that he’s “not going to San Fran.” After Knost mentioned Rodgers would “look great with a [Dallas] Cowboys’ star on your helmet,” Rodgers put his head down and hit an outstanding tee shot which received quite the applause.

Sorry 49ers fans, if there was any thought of Rodgers joining the Niners, you can kiss that one goodbye.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has been heckled about his playing future while on the golf course. Last season, while making up his mind over his future with the Packers, in an eerily similar situation to the one he’s in now, Rodgers was urged by golf fans to join the Broncos. He ended up staying with the Packers, but his future in Green Bay is once again up in the air.

While Rodgers indicated that he likely won’t be making a decision over his NFL future for at least a couple more weeks, the speculation over his potential retirement or a blockbuster trade continues to run rampant. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are considered among his most likely trade destinations.

Despite taking some time to get away from all the noise surrounding his NFL career, it didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers to get prodded on the topic while at Pebble Beach.