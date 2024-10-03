After over two years of uncertainty around the Arizona State football program, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was slammed by the NCAA for recruiting violations. Pierce was the defensive coordinator, associate head coach, and recruiting coordinator under Herm Edwards in 2019. He helped lead the Sun Devils to an 8-5 season and a win in the 2019 Sun Bowl against Florida State.

Regardless of that year's success, the following two seasons were underwhelming, to say the least. They had another 8-5 season in 2021 and lost to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. In that offseason, Pierce resigned amidst an investigation by the NCAA for possible recruiting violations. As he bailed Tempe and headed for the NFL, many thought that this would be wiped from Pierce's name.

What happened during Raiders' Antonio Pierce's tenure with Arizona State?

However, that couldn't be further from the truth, according to the newest NCAA report. One quote from the report says that “Pierce “ran the show” within the Arizona State football program, and they feared that not complying with Pierce's directives would result in losing their jobs.” There were unofficial visits, taking a recruit's parents to a gentlemen's club, among other violations.

While he is not taking charge of the Raiders, it's hard to forget the destruction Pierce left for the Arizona State football program. When the program was in mediocrity under Edwards, there was a chance to establish something new during the dead period. A new culture However, that culture was violating the rules and putting the school under sanctions and bowl restrictions. Now, current head coach Kenny Dillingham has had to navigate.

Regardless of the inferno left behind, Arizona State can finally turn the page after the official NCAA report described every detail of what happened. On the flip side, it might harm Pierce, who has his hands dirty while navigating the Davante Adams trade scenario.