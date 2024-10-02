The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up-and-down 2024 season. They've logged impressive wins against the Ravens and Browns, but had crushing defeats against the Chargers and Panthers. Now the Raiders are in the news because of Davante Adams, who requested a trade from the team on Tuesday.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is not addressing the trade situation surrounding Davante Adams at Wednesday's press conference, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. Pierce only said that Adams is rehabbing his hamstring injury. When asked if he was worried about this situation becoming a distraction, Pierce simply said “no.”

Pierce also added that he and Davante Adams talk often, but he will leave what was said between the two of them.

This comes on the wake of Pierce liking an Instagram post which indicated that Adams may be on the trade block for Las Vegas.

Who are the potential trade suitors for Raiders WR Davante Adams?

There are several teams that would theoretically be interested in adding WR Davante Adams. However, the number of realistic trade partners for the Raiders could be rather small.

There are a couple of reasons for this. First, it seems like there will have to be mutual interest between the Raiders, Adams, and the new team for a deal to get done. The Raiders are most interested in getting a good return, but any team trading for Adams will want assurance that he likes his new landing spot.

Adams also had a large cap hit in 2024, which brings the financial component into the conversation. There are only so many teams that have enough cap space to add a player like Davante Adams.

Thus far, Adams has claimed that the Jets and Saints are at the top of his wishlist, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams prefers to play for a QB he already knows, which makes Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr top options.

The Jets seem like the early favorite. They have enough cap space, are on Adams' wishlist, and have reportedly already reached out to the Raiders about Adams.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this situation in the coming days and weeks.