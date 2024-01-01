Antonio Pierce speaks up.

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be playing beyond the regular season after suffering a gut-wrenching 23-20 road loss to Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. With that setback, Las Vegas got eliminated from playoff contention and will just have to settle for a record guaranteed to stay under .500 by the end of the campaign. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was obviously not happy with how things turned out for his team in the Colts game, and his frustration was compounded by wounds Las Vegas inflicted on itself.

Pierce expressed his disappointment during the postgame press conference (via Vic Tafur of The Athletic).

Pierce blamed pre-snap focus and said this was first time on his watch that Raiders beat themselves pic.twitter.com/GdX3vVccSN — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 31, 2023

Although the Raiders did not record a turnover and had 10 more first downs than the Colts (26-16), they were called for seven penalties. If there was a game the Raiders needed to be a hundred percent locked in on the field, it was going to be that Week 17 showdown versus the Colts, as they simply could not afford to lose that contest if they were to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Instead, the Raiders will play the Denver Nuggets in Week 18 with virtually nothing on the line.

Against the Colts, Aidan O'Connell went 30/47 for 299 passing yards and two touchdowns, while running back Zamir White paced the Raiders on the ground with 71 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Despite the loss to the Colts, Pierce has seemingly built a good case about why the Raiders should hire him as the team's full-time head coach. Las Vegas played with more heart on the field during his stint as interim head coach than during the time of Josh McDaniels' who was fired from his job amid a poor start to the campaign.