We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Raiders-Colts prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off back-to-back big victories as they push toward a playoff birth when they head out on the road to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in a pivotal AFC matchup. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Raiders-Colts prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Las Vegas (7-8) has now won back-to-back games when they needed it the most when they lost three in a row prior. Their road victory against the Kansas City Chiefs was arguably their best performance of the season as their defense was able to limit Patrick Mahomes and their high-octane offense to just 14 points and they will need to do the same against Minshew Mania and the Indianapolis Colts when they head out on the road when they attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 17.

Indianapolis (8-7) is coming off the biggest letdown game of the season when they got worked on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts were without their star wide receiver Michael Pittman and his absence was felt when they were only able to muster up 10 points without him. Now, it looks like he will be back in action after clearing concussion protocols and his help will be much needed if the Colts look to contend for the AFC South crown and make it to the playoffs when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the Raiders-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Colts Odds

Oakland Raiders: +3.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Colts Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Week 17's Colts-Raiders showdown in Indy might seem like a clear home-field advantage. The Colts, 8-7 and clinging to AFC South hopes, face a 7-8 Raiders squad still seeking playoff relevance. But don't be fooled by the records. The Silver and Black are poised to cover the +3.5 spread and shake up Lucas Oil Stadium.

Forget Josh McDaniels' woes. Under interim coach Antonio Pierce, Vegas has found its swagger. Four wins in seven, including impressive road victories in L.A. and Kansas City, showcase a resilient, disciplined squad. Pierce's defensive schemes have stymied high-powered offenses, and Maxx Crosby's leadership under him has blossomed.

Indy's offensive inconsistencies have resurfaced. Two losses in three with stagnant scoring point to issues against disciplined defenses. Vegas' revitalized D, led by Maxx Crosby will feast on Indy's offensive line woes and disrupt Minshew's rhythm. Both teams have plenty to play for. The Colts need a win to stay afloat in the South, but the Raiders, just one game back from the AFC's seventh seed, have playoff dreams alive. Desperation fuels intensity, and Vegas' hunger for postseason glory could give them the extra edge.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Week 17's Colts-Raiders showdown in Indy might seem like a toss-up but don't be fooled by the flashy headlines. Vegas may have found some recent spark, but the Colts, with their backs against the wall and playoff destiny in their own hooves, are poised to trample the Silver and Black and cover that -3.5 spread with authority.

Forget Davante Adams. The MVP's in this matchup wears blue and white, and his name is Jonathan Taylor. Indy's offensive identity runs through JT, and the Raiders' porous run defense (28th in the league) is a buffet waiting to be devoured. Expect Taylor to feast on arm tackles and gash Vegas for consistent yardage and touchdowns, keeping the Colts' offense in control.

The Colts' defense, under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, is a brick wall. Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner form a ferocious pass-rushing duo, while Darius Leonard patrols the middle like a heat-seeking missile. Aidan O'Connell will face constant pressure, forcing him into errant throws and limiting Vegas' offensive explosiveness.

The Raiders may have playoff dreams, but the Colts' desperation is palpable. Their playoff hopes hinge on this game, and Lucas Oil Stadium will be electric with a rabid, playoff-hungry crowd. This energy will fuel the Colts' intensity and push them to another gear, leaving the Raiders overwhelmed by the sheer force of will.

Final Raiders-Colts Prediction & Pick

These two playoff-hopeful teams will go to battle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17. The Raiders are clinging onto their playoff hopes and are desperately in need of this victory to be playoff-bound. Meanwhile, the Colts are still gunning for the AFC South crown along with a playoff birth for rookie head coach Shane Steichen. The Raiders are coming into this game red-hot but they may have met their match in the third road game in a row when they take on the Colts. Ultimately, the Colts will be at their best by running the football with Jonathan Taylor and then getting the quick throws to Josh Downs and the downfield throws to Michael Pittman, and the potential absence of Josh Jacobs will hurt the Raiders in this game more than any other as the Colts get back into the win column and cover the spread.

Final Raiders-Colts Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts -3.5 (-110), Over 42.5 (-110)