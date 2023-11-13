Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce opened up about the mixed emotions he felt during the team's win vs. Jets

Are the Las Vegas Raiders back? Wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets will not provide an answer to that question, but the team and fans are enjoying football again. At least after the game.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce expressed the roller-coaster of emotions he went through during the Raiders' 16-12 prime-time victory against the Jets Sunday night.

“I had fun when I got in the locker room,” he said postgame, via ESPN. “When I was out there on the grass, that was stressful.” Pierce's mixed feelings perfectly encapsulate the Las Vegas experience.

The Raiders are on a heater right now, though, improving to 2-0 under Pierce and 5-5 overall. They have several teams to catch and a difficult schedule ahead, but their playoff aspirations are alive. And after a turbulent Josh McDaniels era, fans are not going to take for granted this newfound good fortune.

Vegas continues to put forth a solid defensive effort, keeping quarterback Zach Wilson in check and stifling running back Breece Hall on the ground. Despite the aforementioned competition, the Raiders have not allowed a touchdown in two weeks. Robert Spillane essentially secured Sunday's outcome with a clutch interception late in the fourth quarter.

After avoiding catastrophe on a Hail Mary attempt, Antonio Pierce and his guys basked in their triumph in the locker room. Star wide receiver Davante Adams, who carried the bulk of the offense along with running back Josh Jacobs, looked happier than ever. There was no semblance of discontent or drama.

And that, more than anything, is cause for celebration among Raiders Nation. Even if the team falls off in the coming weeks, there is a palpable shift in energy that can be hugely beneficial going forward.