The Las Vegas Raiders are having another disappointing season as they're currently 2-9, and things could get worse before they get better. The Raiders' next matchup will be against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that looks to be on another championship and could be the blueprint for other teams in the league.

The Raiders have to see the Chiefs twice every season since they're in the same division, and though they play them tough, the Chiefs still find a way to win more times than others. Head coach Antonio Pierce may have kept it too real when asked about the matchup between his team and the Chiefs when talking to the media.

“Let's call a spade a spade. It's the best team in football against the worst team in football,” Pierce said via Andrew Siciliano.

It's quite different to say those things about your own team, but maybe it will motivate the Raiders to get a win.

Could the Raiders move on from Antonio Pierce?

The Raiders have made some changes to their coaching staff during the season with inconsistencies around the team, especially on offense. After their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterback coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg. The Raiders then hired Norv Turner as a senior advisor to help the team, but as of now, it doesn't look like much has changed.

The quarterback position also hasn't been the best, as they've shuffled through three options this season. Aidan O'Connell will start against the Chiefs after Gardner Minshew will miss the rest of the season with a fractured collarbone he suffered in their game against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders are in a position now where they can potentially look for a quarterback in the draft. Prospects such as Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be at the top of the draft board, and if the Raiders can get one of them, they will be in a good position for years to come.

The next thing to think about is whether Antonio Pierce will be back as the head coach next season, especially if they continue to lose this season. There are rumors that Bill Belichick could be a potential option as the next head coach, but it depends on what direction they want to go in. As of now, while Pierce is here, he has to try and get the Raiders to continue to compete during these next six weeks.