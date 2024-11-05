The Las Vegas Raiders made some big changes to their coaching staff over the weekend, as they let go of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and two others in quarterback coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg. But after those subtractions come a noteworthy addition to Las Vegas' think tank, with Norv Turner reportedly hiring Norv Turner.

The #Raiders are hiring one of the NFL’s most respected offensive minds, bringing in Norv Turner as an assistant to help guide their offense, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero,” wrote Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The ex-#Raiders HC is back with the team, as his son Scott takes a more prominent role, too.”

It has been a while since Turner handled a role in the NFL, but he's a well-known figure in the football realm given his incredible experience. Before the Raiders, the Carolina Panthers were the last one to employ Turner as an offensive coordinator in 2018 before serving as special assistant to the head coach with the same NFC South division franchise in the 2019 NFL season.

Norv Turner returns to the Raiders

It is also worth noting that this isn't Turner's first rodeo with the Raiders. He was the team's head coach for two seasons from 2004 to 2005. However, the Raiders, then based in Oakland, went just 9-23 in 32 games under the watch of Turner, who also had head-coaching stints with the Washington Redskins and the San Diego Chargers.

At 72 years old, Turner will get to work with his son, Scott Turner, who is the Raiders' pass game coordinator.

Las Vegas apparently is expecting Norv to help turn things around for the team's lackluster offense which is only 26th in the league through nine weeks with just an average of 18.7 points per game and 29th with 280.2 total yards per outing.

The Raiders are on a five-game losing streak and carry a 2-7 record going into a bye in Week 10. Las Vegas' long break can be used by the team to incorporate any idea Norv has about giving its offense a boost that it seemingly desperately needs.

The Raiders, who are coming off a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, will return to action in Week 11 with a road game versus the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.