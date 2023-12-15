The Las Vegas head coach and former linebacker leads a stirring team chant in this must-see video.

The Las Vegas Raiders' 63-21 demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football had Raiders fans nationwide fired up. No surprise, then, that interim head coach Antonio Pierces was also enthusiastic. Check out his firey post-game locker room speech here.

Inside the #Raiders locker room after last night’s demolition of the #Chargers… pic.twitter.com/ShVG9S3vFu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2023

“Listen to this record: eight different players with a touchdown, the first time since 1950,” said Pierce. “63 points — franchise record! Just like we talked about — we started fast, we played, we executed, high-level energy, everybody a part of it, man.”

Pierce is now 2-1 in three games as Raiders head coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels, who was fired on October 31st.

“We are playing for AP and [Raiders general manager] Champ [Kelly] because we love both of them,” right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor told The Athletic after the game. “It's up to us if they're going to be the coach and GM. They embody the Raider way, and this is the first time since [Jon] Gruden was here [in 2021] that I really feel like I was playing for the Raiders. We were 5-8, but that atmosphere tonight was like the year's first home game.”

At 6-8 and in third place in the AFC West, the Raiders still seem like a longshot for the AFC Playoff picture. They currently hold the 12th seed, trailing the Buffalo Bills (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Houston Texans (7-6) and Indianapolis Colts (7-6) for the conference's seventh and final playoff spot.

The Raiders now have two road games at the Kansas Chiefs (8-5) and the Colts above remaining on their schedule, with their last game coming at home against the Denver Broncos (7-6).