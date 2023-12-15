Coach Pierce didn't hold back after Las Vegas' bounce back win.

In an absolute drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders asserted their dominance on Thursday, bouncing back from an embarrassing loss four days before. After the lopsided 63-21 win, interim head coach Antonio Pierce didn't sugarcoat his words, getting straight to the point.

“We kicked some ass today,” Pierce said, via The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Straight off the bat, the Raiders took control of the game, and at the half, the score was 42-0. It became the largest halftime lead in Raiders franchise history, and, unfortunately for Los Angeles, the largest halftime deficit in Chargers history as well.

In the previous week, the Raiders fell to the Minnesota Vikings in what can be described as one of one of the most horrendous games in NFL history. With a final score tallying 0-3, Las Vegas needed a team to vent their ire on. Unfortunately for the Chargers, they were next on the calendar

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished the game with four touchdowns, all coming in the first half. To add to the Chargers' woes, the lead was so large that the Las Vegas Raiders were running gadget plays, one of which saw wide receiver Jakobi Meyers complete a touchdown pass in the second half.

As for the Chargers, they've lost five out of their last six games. Head coach Brandon Staley is currently in hot water, and at the moment, the Chargers faithful are already clamoring for a new head coach on social media. The Chargers play the Buffalo Bills next week, and Staley can only hope the team finishes the remaining games strong.