Head coach Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders are currently gearing up for the 2023-24 NFL season, which is slated to begin next month. This will mark Pierce's first full season as head coach of the franchise after the Raiders promoted him into the interim position midway through last year, and although not many pundits believe that Las Vegas will be much of a threat this year, it will still be a good opportunity for the former NFL player to show his chops leading a group from the sidelines.

One of the biggest questions heading into the season for the Raiders regards the quarterback position, as there isn't really a clear answer under center at the current juncture. Last year, Jimmy Garroppolo handled starting duties until his season ending injury, and once Pierce took over, he opted to go with rookie Aidan O'Connell, with mixed results.

Now, with Garroppolo gone to the Los Angeles Rams and Gardner Minshew a member of the team, it appears that Pierce has not quite made up his mind about who will be the Raiders starter on day one, or for the upcoming NFL preseason, for that matter.

“#Raiders coach Antonio Pierce tells me he has not yet decided who will start at QB at the #Vikings, but said earlier both Minshew & O'Connell will play a quarter each,” reported Paul Gutierrez of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “I asked if it mattered who started, and Pierce said not really, because the other QB would start the next week.”

An important decision for the Raiders

Unlike most other sports, there is a clear cut most important position on the field in football, and that is the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell showed some flashes of competency in his limited time as the starting quarterback a season ago in Las Vegas but also struggled with interceptions, and it's unclear just how high his ceiling may be at the NFL level.

The Raiders of course still have one of the league's best receivers in Davante Adams in their receiving room, which will certainly help whoever it is that gets the starting nod. Furthermore, Las Vegas used their first round draft selection to draft former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers in April. Bowers solidified himself throughout his career as arguably the greatest college tight end of all time and figures to be an immediate downfield threat at the NFL level.

In any case, the Raiders are slated to take on the Vikings this weekend.