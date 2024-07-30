Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce isn't asking much from his quarterbacks at this time, except for one thing. The new head coach of the team is wanting his gunslingers to take the mantle of starter and run with it.

“I’d like to see — again, I’m gonna keep saying it — somebody to just take it and say, ‘I’m the guy, AP.’ Make it clear and evident,” Pierce said, per NBC Sports. “And then we’ll make that decision at that point.”

The Raiders are working to become a NFL Playoff team once again. The team finished the 2023 season with a 8-9 record. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O' Connell are fighting for the job as the no. 1 play caller on this year's team.

“I think it’s difficult when we don’t have pads on,” Pierce added. “There’s a lot of things, I’m sure you saw it looked like the defense was winning. But obviously, you hope that will stop now with pads on — a little more resistant. But it goes back to the No. 1 thing is taking care of the ball, putting the team in a position to win. Managing the offense, understanding the operational [elements]. You saw some situational stuff there yesterday. I think our guys are doing a good job. Both quarterbacks are really embracing it. But, again, I’ll just go back to it — somebody has to just separate from the other.”

Raiders 2024 season outlook

Pierce is hoping to see aggressiveness in his quarterbacks, and Raiders fans understand why. The team hasn't been to a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, and fans of the silver and black expect better. Las Vegas is making some moves to better their standing in the AFC. The Raiders signed free-agent wide receiver Terrell Bynum on Monday, to also help out their offense.

Along with Bynum, the team is expected to use two tight ends at times this season. The tight end is a bit of a throwback to old-time football, but Las Vegas doesn't seem to mind having that kind of gruff physicality in the passing game. Both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are expected to see the field at that position.

Pierce is in his first full season as head coach of the team. He acted as interim coach during the 2023 campaign. The Raiders are known to be quick to fire their coaches, so Pierce will have to find victories in his first full season.

Las Vegas starts their NFL Preseason games on August 10, against the Minnesota Vikings.