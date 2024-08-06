The Las Vegas Raiders will start the 2024 season with new leadership. Former assistant coach Antonio Pierce looks to lead Las Vegas to an improved showing in the Fall. Moreover, the Raiders roster will have a slightly different feel to it, given the release of their depth chart ahead of preseason matchups.

The first look at the Raiders' 2024 offensive depth chart makes one thing clear: they will prioritize 12 personnel. Every position on offense was filled with one player except for the quarterback position. Las Vegas listed Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II together on the chart, separated by a slash line, as seen in a screenshot provided by ESPN's Paul Gutierrez:

It is possible that Las Vegas simply has not made its mind up on whether O'Connell or Minshew will be the starter for the season. This is understandable, as the Raiders have yet to play their first preseason game. Nevertheless, only one player can start. Aidan O'Connell made a strong case to get the nod towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

During the Dec. 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, O'Connell became the first Raiders quarterback to throw four or more touchdown passes in the first half since Daryle Lamonica's six TDs against the Bills in 1969.

It will be interesting to if O'Connell can continue his momentum at the start of the 2024 season. There is plenty of time for him and Gardner Minshew to solidify their spots.

Raiders could be due for another roster shakeup

Rumors suggest the Raiders could trade Davante Adams for San Francisco 4ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as contract talks between Aiyuk and SF have lost traction.

“A Davante Adams for Brandon Aiyuk trade would make sense if they could rework the final two years of Adams' deal. Adams could help the 49ers in their SB window and Aiyuk can help the Raiders now and in the future (younger),” Ted Nguyen wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Monday.

The proposed trade was floated just after insiders indicated Aiyuk was likely to be traded.

“Contract talks remain stalled, and it seems more likely that Aiyuk will be traded than work out an extension with San Francisco, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday,” Nick Shook wrote for NFL.com. “Multiple teams are in play for the ascending receiver, but a deal is not in place at this time, per Garafolo and Pelissero.”

Will Antonio Pierce's squad look to experience a big receiver change b September? Stayed tuned to find out.