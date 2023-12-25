Antonio Pierce got emotional when speaking about the Las Vegas Raiders' upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a huge upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day by the score of 20-14, and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was emotional when addressing the effort of the defense and the staff overall in the win.

“It's a hell of a job by those guys. Our staff, Patrick Graham. It's tough,” Antonio Pierce said after the game.

It was a great Christmas gift for Raiders fans, who have not seen their team beat the division rival Chiefs since 2020. Pierce had his team motivated to pull off the monumental upset and virtually keep playoff hopes alive by moving to 7-8 on the season.

The Raiders have been a different team since moving on from Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels and promoting Pierce to head coach. It is unknown whether or not Pierce is going to be the team's head coach for the long-term, but he is making a heck of a case to retain the job going into next season with this stint.

Las Vegas will finish the season with two games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, and those two games present chances for wins against teams that the Raiders are directly competing with for playoff spots in the AFC wild card race.

It will be interesting to see where the chips fall, but Pierce has his team in the conversation for the last two weeks. That is a spot that not many saw happening when he took over for Josh McDaniels.