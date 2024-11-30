The Las Vegas Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday by a score of 19-17. Once again, rookie tight end Brock Bowers balled out as he continues to prove why the organization made the right decision to draft him with their first-round selection in April.

The former Georgia standout had a career-high 140 yards on 10 receptions including a huge touchdown in the second half. Despite the massive performance against the defending Super Bowl champions, Bowers wasn't exactly happy with how he played.

Via Vincent Bonsignore:

“To be honest, sometimes out there, I feel like I suck,” Bowers said. “Like I’m just out there, like, I can’t do anything. Throughout the whole first half, I’m like, ‘Damn, I can’t make a freaking play out here.”

“It started opening up a little bit towards the end,” Bowers said.

The Raiders TE helped his team nearly tie the game with a 25-yard catch to put Vegas in field goal territory. But an Aidan O'Connell fumble proved to be costly.

While Bowers wasn't praising himself after the tough defeat, head coach Antonio Pierce was:

“Just dominant. One of the better players on our team,” Pierce said. “The bigger the moment, the bigger he stands up and makes plays. It is impressive to watch, especially late in the ballgame, making big plays for us, tough catches. Just a really good football player.”

Historic rookie season for Raiders' Brock Bowers

There haven't been many bright spots for the Raiders this season. But, Bowers is certainly one. After trading Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Bowers has become the top target week in and week out. He's now up to 84 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and has broken all sorts of records.

Bowers had 47 grabs through his first seven games, the most by a tight end since 2000 and the most by a rookie TE in NFL history. In fact, Bowers actually leads the entire NFL in receptions with 84. That's ridiculously impressive for a first-year player. He's a true Swiss Army knife for the Raiders.

The 21-year-old is just three catches behind Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta for the most receptions by a rookie tight end in NFL history. That record will surely be broken in Week 14 when Las Vegas faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There was a strong belief that Bowers was possibly the best skill player available in the 2024 draft but because of his position, he dropped. The Jets were even roasted on Friday on social media for selecting a tackle at No. 11 overall instead of Bowers, who went No. 13 to the Raiders.

Yes, Vegas has a lot of work to do in order to become a contender. That being said, they have a building block in Bowers. This is only his rookie season. The best is still yet to come as he grows and gets more accustomed to the league.

And the fact that he's so humble after such a solid game shows that Bowers isn't satisfied. He's hungry to get better and better.