While the struggles of the Las Vegas Raiders continued on Sunday, one notable player on their roster has gone viral for what seems to be a developing trend in the NFL in recent weeks.

Late in the third quarter, Brock Bowers caught a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II and immediately broke into a dance move reminiscent of President-elect Donald Trump's signature moves often seen at his political rallies.

And afterward, Bowers explained his motivation, avoiding outright political endorsement but simply saying he thought it was cool, via The New York Post.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers said. “I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

The Dolphins won the game by a 34-19 final, improving to 4-6. Bowers and the Raiders, who fell to 2-8, will hit the field next Sunday, hosting the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

The dance move from President-elect Donald Trump has been seen across the NFL in recent weeks

It was just the latest instance of an NFL player mimicking the dance move. Previously, Tennessee Titans players Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, along with Detroit Lions players Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez, have also joined in. Last week, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, a known Trump supporter, did the same.

Even UFC superstar Jon Jones performed the move—ironically, with Trump himself watching from nearby.

Trump is heading back to the White House in January after his blowout election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month, winning 312 electoral college votes to Harris' 226.

It marks only the second time in American history that a former president has ever returned to power after being defeated in a re-election bid to win a second nonconsecutive term; the first was Grover Cleveland over 100 years ago in 1892.