The Las Vegas Raiders have a gem at the tight end position with their rookie, Brock Bowers. Labeled as the best tight end and compared to Rob Gronkowski in the 2024 NFL Draft, he proved that for good reason. Bowers broke the single-season rookie reception and receiving record for a tight end. Not to mention, he dealt with a fickle Raiders quarterback room all season.

That took Gronkowski's attention throughout the season. On the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, he gave Bowers his flowers and how the Raiders tight end is simply scratching the surface.

“He’s the complete package,” Gronkowski said. “He’s the only thing that’s been steady on the Las Vegas Raiders offense throughout the whole year, and he’s done it with about three different quarterbacks throwing him the ball, which is just incredible. He should be Rookie Offensive Player of the Year. Don’t give it to a Quarterback; he deserves it.

“100-something catches as just a rookie. If he continues this pace, he’s going to shatter every single tight-end record out there. Possibly some receiving records as well. The only one that he may not touch is my record, which is the most touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single season, which is 17 receptions and one rushing.”

Brock Bowers' game has flashes of Rob Gronkowski for the Raiders

Bowers was a star in Georgia football. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships. Not to mention, Bowers was consistently one of the best tight ends and overall receivers in the NCAA. As a result, he was an All-American in his final year in Athens. Luckily, the Raiders found themselves in draft position and Bowers on the board.

Although they had other positional needs, they took the most talented player available. Bowers has had four games this season of 10+ catches and six games of 90+ receiving yards. Furthermore, Bowers is the main offensive emphasis for the team. It makes defenses focus solely on the tight end spot. Still, it hasn't mattered.

Bowers has already broken Mike Ditka’s Receiving Yards by a Rookie TE record with 1,144. He broke Puka Nacua’s reception record by a rookie with 108 and the Raiders single-season receptions of 108 by Darren Waller. The most reception yards of all time at the position is Tony Gonzalez at 15,127. Gonzalez also owns the most Receptions by a TE record as well at 1,325.