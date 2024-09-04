The Las Vegas Raiders will be getting an important piece to their offense back before their Week 1 matchup against the Las Angeles Chargers. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that rookie tight end Brock Bowers will practice on Sept. 4 and is ready to go after dealing with a foot injury.

Bowers did not play in the Raiders' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys and also didn't practice that week. Pierce gave an update on his status at that time.

“Yeah, just precautionary,” Pierce said. “Got a foot injury and we just want to protect him.”

Bowers is one of the young bright stars for the Raiders, and it'll be important for him to stay healthy as the season comes along. As of now, it looks like he'll be just fine and ready to hit the field with the offense.

Brock Bowers could play big role in Raiders' offense

Brock Bowers was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick in the 2024 Draft, and he's expected to be a key piece in an offense that may have some questions going into the season. Davante Adams is the star receiver, but he will need some help to alleviate the attention that he'll get from defenses. There's a chance that the Raiders could also have two tight ends a lot in their offense, with them still having Michael Mayer on the team.

Bowers received a lot of praise in training camp, and the Raiders think he can do some special things when he gets the ball in his hands according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, similar to when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs in college.

“First-round pick Brock Bowers will be incredibly difficult to keep off the field. He has been as advertised as a playmaker while also proving stouter as a run blocker than anticipated,” Fowler said. “In one goal-line sequence, he went in motion for a run-block assignment, ran a reverse play and sprung open by the sideline for a Minshew touchdown throw. The versatility was evident. So while Michael Mayer will be a factor, Bowers seems inevitable.”

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew will be tasked with getting Bowers the ball, and he'll have to grow chemistry with the other receivers if they want to have a good season. There were rumors that Adams could be involved in trade talks if the Raiders are not doing well by the deadline.

If that's the case, and Adams does get traded, that could leave an opportunity for players such as Bowers to get more targets and shine as an offensive star. The first step is for Bowers to get healthy to start the season, and with the encouraging news from head coach Antonio Pierce, it looks like that won't be a problem going into Week 1.