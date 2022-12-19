By Conor Roche · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders were finally on the right side of a crazy ending while the New England Patriots committed one of the biggest blunders in NFL history on Sunday.

With the game tied at three seconds left and the Patriots holding the ball at their own 45-yard line, they ran the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson likely to kill the clock and go into overtime. Stevenson got a good chunk of yards though and as he got to the Raiders’ 30-yard line, he decided to lateral the ball back to Jakobi Meyers. The fourth-year receiver, for some reason, ran several yards backward and tossed the ball back to Mac Jones.

However, Meyers’ toss to Jones was intercepted by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones. The former Patriot got the ball right in front of Mac Jones and trucked the Patriots quarterback. After that, Jones had nothing but green in front of him, allowing him to run into the end zone with ease to win the game for the Raiders, 30-24.

The Patriots held a 24-17 lead in the final minutes of the game. But Derek Carr led Las Vegas on a nine-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that tied the game with 32 seconds left. There was some controversy behind that touchdown grab though as Keelan Cole’s right foot looked like it might have landed out of bounds. But a replay review upheld the call on the field.

The Keelan Cole play was reviewed but the call stands as a touchdown for the Raiders 😤 pic.twitter.com/x7GtlsE6RE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 19, 2022

With the loss, the Patriots’ playoff chances take a hit as they fell out of the seventh seed in the AFC and dropped to 7-7 on the season. For the Raiders, they kept their slim hopes for reaching the playoffs alive as they improved to 6-8 on the season.