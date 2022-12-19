By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New England Patriots have just lost in perhaps the most foolish way in NFL history on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the game tied at 24-24 and with the time in regulation having already expired, the Patriots did the unthinkable and tried to run a lateral that ended in the worst way possible for New England: with the ball getting ending in possession of the Raiders, who took it to the house for a walk-off 30-24 victory.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman could not believe his eyes over what he just witnessed.

“What the f*** are we doing? What are we doing?,” Edelman said after the Patriots’ boneheaded play that backfired on them while flinging his Boston Red Sox cap.

The play started with Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson taking a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones. Stevenson was able to rack up plenty of yards but then decided to laterally throw the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who would then make another pass attempt that failed in the most spectacular of ways. Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones grabbed Meyer’s pass and went straight to the end zone to deliver the improbable and incredible win for Las Vegas.

The loss becomes even more painful to accept for the Patriots when they consider the fact that they just took another step back in their mission to snatch at least a playoff wild-card ticket in the AFC. The Patriots are now 7-7, good for just third in the AFC East division and eighth overall in the conference.