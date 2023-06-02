Chandler Jones had a roller-coaster debut season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

The Raiders brought in Jones with the hope that he would add another dimension to their pass rush. Overall, Jones struggled to get much going at the line of scrimmage over the course of the 2022 season. He recorded a mere 0.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in his first 11 games with the Raiders. He turned the tide late in the year, tallying 4.0 sacks and nine quarterback hits in his final four appearances of the 2022 campaign.

Jones’ opening campaign with the Raiders came to a close when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury during their Week 16 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He decided not to undergo surgery on his elbow, and as he revealed during a press conference on Thursday, he spent the early months of the offseason both rehabbing his injury and working on his body.

“I'll speak for myself as far as where I am,” Jones said. “I'm a little lighter this year, I feel a little faster, a little bit stronger, but I'm just trying to perfect my craft. … I went through a whole rehab process and as I was rehabbing I kind of took my time instead of just jumping in and trying to gain muscle right away. Got back healthy, then I started working out, lifting, and that’s where I am.

“I’m just kind of building muscle right now. You kind of just shed the leaves off the tree and then growing them back on.”

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has completed a few moves in the offseason to bolster his team’s front seven. For one, he used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select former Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Jones is open to doing what he can to help out the new additions within Las Vegas’ front seven.

“These guys are young, and they have such a high ceiling,” Jones said. “They can go so far. I was just saying this the other day, I wish I had when I was a young player — I had Vince Wilfork, but he wasn't much of a pass rusher – but I wish I had a Maxx Crosby, a Chandler Jones in my room as a rookie.

“It's our job as a player to pass that down, and the things that we can share to these guys — we're just excited for these players for sure.”

The Raiders capped off the second week of their OTAs on Friday. Their OTAs schedule will continue on June 12.