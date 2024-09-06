After finishing 8-9 last season, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping that 2024 will be their year and that they will break through and become a playoff team. Ahead of their season opener on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers, there is plenty of anticipation surrounding the Raiders, especially when they have a new QB1 in town in Gardner Minshew, whom they signed to a two-year, $25 million deal this past offseason.

Minshew, in particular, has impressed the Raiders brass enough for head coach Antonio Pierce to name him as their QB1 to begin the season after a heated training camp and preseason battle against Aidan O'Connell. Beyond garnering that kind of support, Minshew appears to already be making fans of his teammates, with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins going full on Gen-Z when describing the 28-year-old QB.

Speaking to Levi Edwards, digital reporter for the Raiders, Wilkins praised Gardner Minshew for the energy and vibes he gives off in the most Tiktok-coded way possible.

“What’s that word the kids use, ‘aura?’ Yeah, Gardner [Minshew] got that,” Wilkins said.

Indeed, Minshew has the vibe of someone who means business. He exudes the aura of someone who will do his best every night to get his team to a position of success, and his Raiders teammates are certainly recognizing that. One look at the 28-year-old QB and his signature mustache, and it's difficult not to be endeared towards him.

Nevertheless, it doesn't seem as though boasting immaculate vibes will be enough for Minshew to hold onto the Raiders QB1 job for the entire season. He might be the team's highest-paid QB on the roster, but pundits feel as though the team's QB situation is fluid and could change given how little there is to separate Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in quality.

But in the end, Minshew's experience last season as the Indianapolis Colts' QB1 for 13 games as well as his risk-averse style of play, made him the choice for Antonio Pierce to try and helm the Raiders back to winning ways. Minshew's unmatched level of aura, as Christian Wilkins said, surely helped matters in that regard as well.

Can Gardner Minshew cement his place as the Raiders' QB1?

Gardner Minshew's career has gone through its fair share of ups and downs. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was thrust into action almost immediately as the team's starting quarterback after Nick Foles suffered an injury on Week 1. Foles then promptly struggled upon his return, gifting Minshew the QB1 gig for the rest of the season.

The Jaguars then began the 2020 season on the right foot, winning their opener against the Colts thanks to Minshew's contributions. But then they proceeded to experience a season from hell, losing their next 15 games to finish 1-15 on the year — with Minshew's stock taking a huge hit in the process.

In 2021 and 2022, Minshew latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles and became Jalen Hurts' backup. Last season, Minshew was on track to be in a backup role yet again, behind the fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson. Richardson's rookie campaign was cut short, however, thrusting Minshew into a QB1 role, and the Colts had a winning record (7-6) in his 13 starts.

Now, Minshew has the runway to cement himself as a QB1 in the NFL. Can he hold on to the job for the rest of the season or will the Raiders have to call on Aidan O'Connell sooner or later?