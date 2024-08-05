With the 2024 regular season moving ever closer for the Las Vegas Raiders, veteran Gardner Minshew and second year signal caller Aidan O'Connell are currently locked into a competition for the starting quarterback role. Based on Saturday night's practice, it looks as if Minshew might be starting to pull away. According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Minshew got the first set of reps with the starting offense. It seemed as if he looked pretty good in his opportunity as well.

“Pocket collapses, Minshew, who got first reps with No.1 offense, breaks off a 15-plus yard run, pursued by Crosby at #Raiders scrimmage,” Gutierrez reported via X, formerly Twitter.

That play was just one of a few impressive displays that the sixth-year pro had on Saturday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts quarterback is looking to win the starting job and lead the Raiders into their Week 1 matchup on the road against one of their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Antonio Pierce discussed his thoughts on Minshew's performance following Friday's practice.

“I thought Gardner had a really good practice the other day,” Pierce told reporters. “Made some really good throws, good control, good in operation.”

Will Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell be starting QB for Raiders?

Minshew had a great season in relief of Anthony Richardson with Indianapolis but moved on in free agency this offseason to have the chance at starting for a new team. Las Vegas came calling, inking the quarterback to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. The chance to be the unquestioned starter is likely that appeals to Minshew, but so far, he's had to battle 2023 draft pick O'Connell for the role.

The former Purdue field general was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former brain trust of head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler chose him, believing that he had the tools to eventually develop to a starting quarterback in the NFL. Of course, that duo was fired during the season, and were replaced by current head coach Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly on an interim basis.

By seeing what O'Connell offered the team during his ten starts last year, Pierce and new GM Tom Telesco agreed the former Boilermaker was talented. However, competition was needed, so they brought Minshew aboard. Now it seems as if the former Washington State Cougar is starting to solidify his hold on the starting quarterback job. The sooner this competition is solved, the better. If the Raiders would like to return to the postseason, then going all in on either signal caller is a decision that needs to be made.