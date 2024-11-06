The Las Vegas Raiders are calling up familiar NFL names to fix a woeful offense. Norv Turner is returning to the league to help turn things around on the field in Sin City. Tom Brady was incited into ownership to help spruce up the rest of the operation, but the Hall of Fame quarterback did have a qualifier in the contract. Brady would also be in the broadcast booth announcing games for Fox Sports.

Hall of Famer broadcaster Dan Patrick took issue with the ‘problematic' situation in a nearly seven-minute-long segment.

“It’s problematic with Tom trying to do both of these things,” Patrick said. “I don’t know if he’s doing double duties where he’s doing the game, but he’s also being informed, ‘By the way, we’re going to release the entire offensive staff here.'”

Patrick also gave thoughts on Bill Belichick returning to coaching as an employee of Brady's Raiders. Hypotheticals about Deion Sanders and Patrick Mahomes were also broached. In the end, Patrick stood pat on his Brady opinions.

“They've got ‘Tom Brady Rules' and that is unfortunate,” Patrick opined. “(The NFL) allowed him to be a minority owner and now he is a lead broadcaster. Good for Fox. (Brady) is not going to be doing 10 years of broadcasting.”

NFL noticed Tom Brady's biting remarks

The NFL must have heard some complaints as the league clarified some restrictions in the dual role before the season began. Brady would be barred from team facilities outside of Las Vegas, not permitted to attend other team practices, or even allowed a presence in broadcast production meetings.

A Week 9 remark about officiating had NFL VP of Communications Brian McCarthy answering more questions from Ben Fischer (Sports Business Journal).

“The concern would be if Tom was egregiously critical of officiating or called into question the integrity of an official or the crew,” explained McCarthy. “That did not occur in this instance.”

Brady called out the officials after Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) was ejected following an illegal high hit to Bo Melton (Green Bay Packers).

“I don’t love that call at all,” Brady quipped. “I mean, obviously, it’s a penalty, but to me, that has to be serious intent in a game like this.”

Patrick apparently does not love any part of how Brady's broadcasting career is developing.