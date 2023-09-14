Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams couldn't believe what he was watching when he saw former Green Bay Packers teammate and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers go down with what turned out to be a season-ending Achilles injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Raiders star compared the Rodgers injury to a “horrible movie“, per NFL.com.

“Really tough, man. I really didn't want to take to social media, because I spoke to him directly, and reached out immediately. I was watching on the plane as we were on our way over here. And it's like a horrible movie, you don't want to see the main character go down like that, all all, let alone as early as what it was. And I know he was excited, and I was definitely excited to see him ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team, so it sucks.”

The Raiders star said he reached out to Rodgers immediately and spoke to him directly, telling the Jets QB that he's “here for him in whatever way he can be.”

Adams, 30, starred alongside Rodgers for eight seasons, reaching new heights just as the star QB took his game to another level as a back-to-back winner of the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021.

Adams and Rodgers forged a strong connection on the field, one that was a handful for defenses. But the bond the two share off the field might be even stronger, as evidenced by Adams' actions when Rodgers was at one of the lowest points of his illustrious career.