Would the Buffalo Bills trade for Davante Adams?

According to Bet Online, the Bills are the favorites to trade for the Las Vegas Raiders receiver if the team decides to deal him away. The Bills have +400 odds to trade for Adams while both the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans are tied for second with +500 odds. The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns follow with +600 odds to acquire Adams.

If such a trade were to happen, Adams would get paired alongside Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Diggs and Adams would instantly become one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. With Diggs and Adams outside, Allen could put up monster numbers all season long. The Bills offense would also get a huge boost after disappointing performances versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants the past two weeks.

However, the Las Vegas Raiders may not be interested in trading Adams. After a win over the New England Patriots, the Raiders are 3-3 and could see themselves as playoff contenders. It would be hard for the Raiders to continue to make a playoff push without the 3x first team All-Pro receiver.

If the Raiders do decide to trade Adams, it will have to be by the October 31st trade deadline.

So far this season, Davante Adams has 39 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns. The 10th-year receiver is in his second season with the Raiders after the Green Bay Packers traded him to Las Vegas in 2022. If the Raiders do deal him, it will be the second time he's traded in two years.