Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams knows he could have done more against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football.

But that doesn't mean Adams is disappointed in the final result. In fact, he was able to get a victory over his former employer.

Adams is a Raider, and the wide receiver grabbed four balls for 45 yards against the Packers after there was some question about his status heading. Almost half of his yards came on one 21-yard catch.

Raiders' Davante Adams on game vs. Packers

After the game, Adams was asked for his evaluation on his performance.

“It was good,” Adams told reporters after the game, via PFT. “I wish I could have been able to send them off with a few more plays made, but, at the end of the day, we beat them. Now nobody can make up this crazy narrative and talk about how I shouldn’t have left and all of this stuff that was getting ready to come if we didn’t win. So, glad to get that win over them today. We just want to beat everybody, but today’s definitely a little more sweet.”

The Raiders ended up getting a 17-13 victory over Green Bay. Adams was a Packer from 2014-2021 and was drafted by the Packers in 2014 as a second-round pick.

Despite the meager four-catch performance, Adams is having a strong season. He now has 37 receptions for 442 yards on the campaign. Adams has three touchdowns this year, including two in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders and Packers are both 2-3 on the season following the game. Time will tell if Davante Adams is able to have more success against the Packers in the future.