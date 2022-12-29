By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said. “Him (Carr) being one of my really good friends, the reason why I came here in the first place… I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him.”

Davante Adams joined the Raiders during the offseason after previously playing alongside Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. Although Adams will miss Derek Carr’s presence on the team, he understands that Las Vegas needs to move forward regardless of the circumstances.

“Obviously I support my guy (but) we got to finish out this season the best way we can possible, with all things considered at this point,” Adams said.

The Raiders are just 6-9 on the season. Their underperformance ultimately led to this Derek Carr decision. Las Vegas is expected to undergo a number of changes throughout the offseason. There is a strong possibility that we’ve seen the last of Carr in a Raiders uniform. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Adams with the team as well.