Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has a very public friendship with former quarterback Derek Carr. That is why when Derek Carr left this offseason, it was not an easy thing to deal with for Adams, reports The Ringer’s Mirin Fader.

“You almost get numb to it a little bit,” he says. “It’s a little bit different when it’s one of your good friends.”

Adams references that he has seen plenty of teammates come and go over the years due to the nature of the NFL business. However, because he and Carr go back to their college days at Fresno State, this one was a little tougher.

Regardless, Carr has moved on and Adams is still a Raider. Unfortunately for Adams, the future of the Raiders is now a little less clear, with a possible rebuild on the horizon. With someone like Adams, who can see the twilight of their career approaching quickly, this is not something he is very interested in.

“I don’t have enough time for that.”

Blunt and to the point from Adams, who has yet to win a Super Bowl in his highly decorated individual career. His move to the Raiders was questioned by many last year due to the little success the franchise has seen in recent years and now looks awfully precarious with Derek Carr being the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

Although Davante Adams now has to play without one of his best friends throwing him the ball, and his team might be heading for a rebuild, there is little doubt that he won’t still be an elite wide receiver. The question will now be, is he a happy elite wide receiver? 2023 will do a lot to reveal that answer.