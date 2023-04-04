Following the Green Bay Packers decision to move on from star wide receiver Davante Adams following the 2021 season, the team headed into the 2022 NFL Draft looking to make a splash at the position. Ultimately, the team walked away with both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

During their rookie seasons, both Romeo Doubs and Watson showed legitimate upside. While appearing in 13 games, Doubs finished the year recording 42 receptions for 425 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Alongside Doubs, Watson at times looked to be Aaron Rodgers’s go-to target. As he took the field in 14 games, he recorded 41 receptions for 611 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. On the ground, he added 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven total carries.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Packers and Rodgers are expected to go their separate ways. If that is the case, Jordan Love will in turn take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. With Love taking over as the starter, and Allen Lazard moving on in free agency, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs could very well step into the new season as the Packers top two targets.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about his two young pass catchers, even going as far as to compare aspects of Doubs’ game to that of Davante Adams.

“I think he’s got a unique skill set. I want to temper this comparison here, but he’s got some Davante Adams-type movement skills in him. Now he’s got to learn when to use and how to harness that. But he’s got that twitch you’re looking for. I don’t think there’s a route he won’t be able to run. We just have to give him enough reps where he can continue his progression,” said LaFleur when talking about Doubs according to Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz.

With Romeo Doubs earning such a bold comparison from his head coach, it is clear that the Packers are confident in what he can do. Based on the current makeup of the offense, Doubs and Watson could very well be leading the charge next season. If the team looks to be competitive, Doubs will need to put together a season that matches the praise he has earned.