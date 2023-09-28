Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and wide receiver Davante Adams said it is “a little weird” to not know who will be under center this week, he is not too worried about the adjustment, whether it is Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell calling signals, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Focus.

“I mean, we've been all working together for so long now, so it's really not as big of a things as what it might seem on the outside as far as the adjustment and getting used to going with somebody new,” Davante Adams said in his press conference, according to Simmons. “But even within training camp, Jimmy would take a couple of reps and then Hoyer would come in and throw. I caught balls from Aidan in training camp”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Hoyer has history with Josh McDaniels, and most expect him to start. Adams spoke about what it is like to play with him.

“He has a lot of a lot of obviously maturity and experience and a lot of different little tidbits he can kind of give the younger guys or even Jimmy,” Adams said, via Simmons. “He's been doing it for a long time as well, but just having been in this system and all those different things like that, it kind of gives them a little bit of a coach's perspective a little bit mixed with player's which can be beneficial for whoever is in there.”

The Raiders do like Aidan O'Connell, but it would be a bit of a surprise if he got the start against the Chargers. Adams said O'Connell has surprised some with the Raiders.

“I think he's opened up a lot of eyes since he's been here coming from Purdue and not being a super highly touted quarterback as far as my knowledge,” Adams said.

It will be intriguing to see who gets the start if Garoppolo is not able to play on Sunday.