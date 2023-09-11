The Las Vegas Raiders ruined Sean Payton's debut as head coach of the Denver Broncos, and Davante Adams is comparing Jimmy Garoppolo to a significant other. Things are good in Sin City.

It's seven wins in a row for the Raiders over their AFC West rivals after Sunday's 17-16 victory. After the game, their star wide receiver showed some love to his quarterback.

Adams was asked about Garoppolo apologizing to him after missing him with an errant pass. “That, to me, that's like you arguing with your girl and she says, ‘I'm sorry.' Alright, let's watch a movie now,” was his response, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“We good. Don't need to act pissed off for the rest of the night and all of that.” Adams continued. “So it makes it real easy to grow with somebody and continue to go and try to win when you got somebody like that.”

Surely, Raiders fans will love Adams' “kiss and make up” attitude. They'll also like what he did on the field. The former Packers star finished his day with six catches for 66 yards on nine targets from Garoppolo.

In his first game in the Black and Silver since signing with Vegas as a free agent, Garoppolo was steady if unspectacular. He completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 200 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception.

His strongest connection of the day was not with Adams, however, but fellow free agent addition Jakobi Meyers. The new Raiders receiver ended his day with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

After Week 1, it's all love with the Raiders. We'll see how long the honeymoon period lasts.